Zacks Investment Research Lowers KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

