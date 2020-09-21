Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

