Zayedcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $9,137.14 and $8.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

