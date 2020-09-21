Zealium 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $10,637.20 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,514,922 coins and its circulating supply is 14,514,922 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

