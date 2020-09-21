Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Cap of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Koinex and OKEx. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

