Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $266.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,913. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

