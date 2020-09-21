Zero Trading Up 5.4% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $844,378.85 and approximately $199,941.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00506907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

