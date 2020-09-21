Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Tops $178,608.85

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $178,608.85 and approximately $204.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

