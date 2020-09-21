Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. 141,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,139. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

