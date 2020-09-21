Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $4,030,200.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total transaction of $4,030,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $438.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

