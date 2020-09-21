Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

ZUMZ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,783. The firm has a market cap of $725.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $6,714,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

