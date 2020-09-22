-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.48). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.