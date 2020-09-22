-$0.10 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,061. GDS has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

