-$0.11 EPS Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 10,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

