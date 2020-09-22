$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $331,237.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,154 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,905.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $135,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,976 shares of company stock worth $43,907,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 0.85. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

