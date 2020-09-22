-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings. Kraton reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kraton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kraton by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 274,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $560.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

