-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 51,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last ninety days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

