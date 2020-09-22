$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ship Finance International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ship Finance International by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ship Finance International by 199.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 137,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 91,323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $976.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.16. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

