$0.21 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. VTB Capital cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

