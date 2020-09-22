$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Insiders have acquired 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 982,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

