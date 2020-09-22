-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,381. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.