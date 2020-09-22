$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

CMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

