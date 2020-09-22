-$0.26 EPS Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 5,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

