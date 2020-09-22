$0.31 EPS Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $90,572.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,918 shares of company stock worth $10,751,443. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.