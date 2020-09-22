-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,824. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $633.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,118,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

