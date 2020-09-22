-$0.34 EPS Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). K12 posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,919 shares of company stock worth $4,598,243. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in K12 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in K12 by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 730,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.