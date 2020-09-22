-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

LQDA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 15,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,996. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.46. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.