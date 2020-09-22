$0.42 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. KBR posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KBR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

