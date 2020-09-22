-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18).

ACER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,899. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

