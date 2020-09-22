-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,030,000 after buying an additional 412,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,271,000 after buying an additional 260,382 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNTA remained flat at $$52.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 212,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,085. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

