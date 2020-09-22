-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. ANCHIANO THERAP/S reported earnings per share of ($2.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

ANCN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

