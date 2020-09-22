$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 136,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

