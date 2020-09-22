$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,114. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

