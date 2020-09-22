$0.90 EPS Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.95. Timken reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 12,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

