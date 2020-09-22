$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.35 million. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 895,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 618,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,356. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.