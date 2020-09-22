$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $939.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.30. 428,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

