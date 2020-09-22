$1.11 EPS Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $1,225,410.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ASGN by 129.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ASGN by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,221. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

