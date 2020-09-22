$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,894. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

