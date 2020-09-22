$1.27 EPS Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.40. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,306,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $9,616,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

