$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

