$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 312,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,458. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

