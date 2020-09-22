$104.46 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce sales of $104.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.39 million and the highest is $106.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $56.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $302.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.74 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $389.52 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $427.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 19,261,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,051,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,574,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,749,478. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

