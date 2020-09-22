$109.67 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $109.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $108.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $428.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $431.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $501.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8,482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.