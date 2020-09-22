$109.95 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $109.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $69.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.20 million to $467.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $513.95 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $517.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 10,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,362. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $757.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 431,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.