$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to announce sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $461.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $463.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $585.13 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.86, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 14.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

