$127.25 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report sales of $127.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.40 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $124.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $468.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $471.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $492.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of AVD stock remained flat at $$13.58 during trading hours on Friday. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,217. The company has a market cap of $409.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 449,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

