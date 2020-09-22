$127.86 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $127.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.97 million. Landec reported sales of $138.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $541.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $549.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.92 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $570.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landec by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Landec by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 97,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,778. The company has a market cap of $278.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

