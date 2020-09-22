$155.50 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $155.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.25 million to $167.00 million. Amarin posted sales of $112.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $621.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.90 million to $664.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.36 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amarin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 262,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,729. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

