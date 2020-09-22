1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $41.02 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $41.02 million and approximately $80,073.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00749596 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.01979762 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000578 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003919 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,872,412 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

