21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 16,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,612,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

